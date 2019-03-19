You are here:
Haiti Parliament ousts Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant in no-confidence vote prompted by govt maladministration

World The Associated Press Mar 19, 2019 10:33:01 IST

Port-au-Prince: Haitian Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant has been thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote prompted by government dysfunction and inability to quash inflation, blackouts and frequent opposition protests that have paralysed the country.

File image of Jean Henry Ceant. Reuters

The Chamber of Deputies voted 93-6, with three abstaining, on Monday to replace Ceant as soon as President Jovenel Moise and the heads of parliament's two houses agree on a replacement. Until then, Ceant and his Cabinet will remain in place with limited powers, raising the prospect of even rockier government performance.

Moise and Ceant have had frequent disagreements that have hampered Ceant's ability to carry out his constitutional duty to run the state. Ceant has held office since July, when his predecessor was removed for mismanagement of the end of subsidised oil aid from Venezuela.

 

