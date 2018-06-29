Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Haftar's forces say they have captured Libyan city of Derna

World Reuters Jun 29, 2018 04:05:34 IST

Haftar's forces say they have captured Libyan city of Derna

CAIRO (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, on Thursday declared victory against rivals including local fighters and Islamists in the city of Derna, the last bastion of opposition to Haftar in the east of the country.

"Thanks be to God, the armed forces control the entire city of Derna," said a statement on Facebook.

The city is the last in eastern Libya to elude their control, but after encircling the city for around two years, Brigades from Haftar's Libyan National Army launched a ground offensive last month.

In a speech broadcast on Libyan television, Haftar, dressed in military uniform, congratulated his supporters for what he said was a victory against "terrorists".

"Today, the banner of terrorism is lowered by your victories, to be replaced by the banner of peace and tranquility despite the terrorists and those who support them," Haftar said.

Seizing Derna city completes the takeover of Libya's east by Haftar, who built up his Libyan National Army (LNA) during three-year campaign for Benghazi, Libya's second city.

But the Derna fighting could also undercut U.N.-led efforts to stabilise Libya by reconciling eastern-based factions aligned with Haftar and rival groups located in the country's more populous west.

The United Nations has warned of the devastating impact of the LNA encirclement and recent fighting on Derna's 125,000 residents.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores