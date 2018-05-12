You are here:
Hafiz Saeed offers prayer in absentia of Kashmiri militants, asks Pakistan PM to end friendship with India

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed led a funeral prayer in absentia of the Kashmiri militants killed recently. Saeed led the prayers on Friday at the JuD headquarters in Chauburji Lahore which apparently has been taken over by the Punjab government a few months ago. He also led a rally outside the JuD headquarters to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

File image of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. Reuters

Interestingly, Saeed has offered Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ousted premier Nawaz Sharif "relief" if they quit their friendship with the Indian prime minister. "If the prime minister (Abbasi) and former prime minister (Sharif) want to rid of the problems they are facing today they first will have to quit their friendship with Indian prime minister (Narendra) Modi and slavery of the United States," he said.

Saeed further said Islamabad should stop making lame excuse regarding extending support to the Kashmiris and tell the people about its limitations. He said the Kashmiri militants' struggle has entered into the 'decisive' phase.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.


