'Had NZ mosque shooting happened in India, leadership would have covertly supported attacks on Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday stirred controversy by stating that had a shooting like the one in New Zealand's Christchurch taken place in India, the leadership would have politicised it while indulging in war-mongering and covertly supporting attacks on Muslims.

Mehbooba tweeted:

Admire how New Zealand PM conducted herself & addressed the media post #christchurchnz attacks. Clearly stating that there is no place for such terror attacks & that NZ is a home to all the migrant communities regardless of their religion. Respect for such leadership qualities. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 15, 2019

We all have a lesson or two to learn from it. Had the same incident happened here, the leadership would have politicised it, indulged in war mongering and covertly supported attacks on muslims. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 15, 2019

At least 49 people lost their lives while many others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern said police have taken four people into custody over the gruesome shootings, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirming that at least one attacker is an Australian citizen.

