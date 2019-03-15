You are here:
'Had NZ mosque shooting happened in India, leadership would have covertly supported attacks on Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti

World Asian News International Mar 15, 2019 18:24:23 IST

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday stirred controversy by stating that had a shooting like the one in New Zealand's Christchurch taken place in India, the leadership would have politicised it while indulging in war-mongering and covertly supporting attacks on Muslims.

Mehbooba tweeted:

At least 49 people lost their lives while many others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern said police have taken four people into custody over the gruesome shootings, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirming that at least one attacker is an Australian citizen.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 18:24:23 IST

