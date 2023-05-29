In the digital realm, where chaos can be unleashed with just a few keystrokes, Anonymous Sudan has emerged as a formidable force. Having successfully disrupted Scandinavian Airlines and the popular dating app Tinder, they have now turned their attention to Elon Musk. The group, believed to originate from Sudan, has claimed responsibility for bringing down Tinder’s online platform.

At 2:00 AM IST, Anonymous Sudan’s official channel posted an announcement, coinciding with reports of Tinder experiencing downtime between 1:00 AM and 4:00 AM, as indicated by Downdetector. The group later halted their attack, expressing satisfaction with their accomplishment and hinting at future strikes on Tinder.

The many exploits of Anonymous Sudan

Anonymous Sudan possesses significant power in the cyber domain. Motivated by religious beliefs, they have garnered attention for launching aggressive cyber-attacks against institutions in Sweden and Denmark under the hashtags #OpSweden and #OpDenmark.

Their actions are a response to the controversial acts of Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who burned copies of the Quran and advocated for Sweden’s inclusion in NATO.

In March 2023, the group targeted medical facilities, universities, and airports in France, in retaliation for a cartoon depicting the prophet Muhammad. They also boasted of infiltrating various airlines and payment providers, leaking sensitive data and putting it up for sale.

Going after Elon Musk

Having left Scandinavian Airlines and Tinder in disarray, Anonymous Sudan has set its sights on a bigger challenge. They have announced their intention to pressure Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world and the mastermind behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Twitter, into making Starlink accessible in Sudan.

While this plan may seem audacious, their previous successful exploits suggest it may not be an empty threat. Anonymous Sudan has demonstrated that even those believed to be untouchable can be vulnerable to their actions.

Possibly backed by Russia?

Speculation has arisen regarding the group’s possible affiliation with the Russian government. However, concrete evidence supporting this claim remains elusive.

In an interview with a Danish journalist, the leader of Anonymous Sudan showcased fluency in Arabic, lending credibility to their Sudanese origins. Some reports, however, suggest that the group receives funding from the Russian state to carry out proxy attacks, diverting attention from their own hackers operating on a global scale.

