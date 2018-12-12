Gunshots near Strasbourg Christmas market leave one dead - fire department

PARIS (Reuters) - Gunshots in the centre of the French city of Strasbourg on the German border on Tuesday left one dead and three injured, the local fire department told Reuters.

The killing took place near Strasbourg's Christmas market, which draws millions of tourists every year, a source at French security forces said.

France remains on high alert after suffering a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants in 2015 and 2016, which killed more than 200 people.

(Reporting by Christian Hartmann, Gilbert Reilhac, Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Inti Landauro: Editing by Michel Rose)

