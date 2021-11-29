Gunshot victim meets medical student who saved his life 25 years ago in US

A video of the reunion captures Walker meeting Dr Frank, who was a medical student at University of Maryland when the incident took place. It was Walker’s wish to thank Dr Franks, who had helped him in the nick of time

In a heart-warming incident, a man, who was shot 25 years ago finally got to thank a doctor who saved his life. It was an emotional reunion between the gunshot victim, Damon Walker, and the doctor, Michael Franks, who saved him after the Baltimore resident was shot in the year 1996.

A video of the reunion captures Walker meeting Dr Frank, who was a medical student at University of Maryland when the incident took place. It was Walker’s wish to thank Dr Franks, who had helped him in the nick of time.

According to CNN, the duo talked, connected, and hugged when they met. Meanwhile, Franks asserted that they went and had lunch across the street while they got to know more about each other.

The fatal incident happened in the year 1996 on New Year’s Day, when Walker bumped into a robber who looted and shot him near Baltimore’s Hamburg Street Bridge. As he lay there bleeding, a car suddenly pulled up and a man reached out to help him, who wanted to give him immediate medical attention.

While speaking to WBAL, Franks explained that he was also leaving a celebration when he spotted a man bleeding on the side of the road. Before he could actually spot the injured man, he took a wrong turn that night that made him witness the incident and also become a good Samaritan. “I knew he was in trouble and he didn’t have 10 to 15 minutes for an ambulance to come,” he recalled. So, Franks carried Walker in his car and took him safely to the Shock Trauma centre which was a few minutes away.

However, it took 25 years for Walker to find the man who saved his life that fateful night. He and his mother finally found Franks after searching for him on the internet for years, as per news reports. Furthermore, a phone call to Franks made the reunion possible. Currently, he is a urologist at Virginia Urology. Till date, he was unaware of what happened to Walker or if he had survived the bullet, as he did not have any idea about him after he left the hospital.