You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Gunmen opens fire at New Jersey policemen; two officers injured, suspect at large

World The Associated Press Aug 08, 2018 19:44:56 IST

Camden: A gunman opened fire on two New Jersey police officers while they were sitting in their vehicle at a red light on Tuesday night, wounding them in what authorities are calling an ambush attack.

Police secure an area by the intersection of Broadway and Spruce Street, where a gunman opened fire on two New Jersey police officers in Camden, New Jersey. AP

Police secure an area by the intersection of Broadway and Spruce Street, where a gunman opened fire on two New Jersey police officers in Camden, New Jersey. AP

At least one suspect opened fire on the plain clothes detectives in Camden, which is located just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, said Camden County Police Chief J Scott Thomson. "The information we have thus far is that they were essentially ambushed," Thomson told reporters at a late night news conference. "A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers."

One of the detectives was able to return fire, Thomson said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was shot. Thomson said his department was in communication with hospitals in the region. The detectives were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

"At this point in time our officers have non-life-threatening injuries but not for the grace of God quite frankly," Thomson said. "The amount of rounds that were fired at close range and particularly through the windshield," he added.

Police continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved in the "unprovoked" attack. "Maybe they did know they were police officers and that's the reason why they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else. We'll find that out as the investigation unfolds," Thomson said.

The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve, together.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 19:44 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores