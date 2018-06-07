You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Gunmen open fire at eastern Afghanistan mosque; four killed and three wounded in attack

World AP Jun 07, 2018 11:12:28 IST

Kabul: Officials say four people praying at a mosque have been shot dead in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers opened fire from a car on Wednesday afternoon while more than 15 people were praying in the mosque.

Provincial chief police spokesman Basir Beina said Thursday that three people were wounded, in addition to those killed.

The attack took place in Khost's Mando Zayi district.

Beina said police are still investigating and have not yet made arrests. More than one attacker was involved, but the exact number is not clear.

The motive isn't known. It is not confirmed if any officials were praying at the mosque, Mangal said.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State group has targeted government officials previously. No militant group claimed responsibility for the recent attack.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 11:12 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores