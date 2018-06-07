Gunmen open fire at eastern Afghanistan mosque; four killed and three wounded in attack

Kabul: Officials say four people praying at a mosque have been shot dead in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers opened fire from a car on Wednesday afternoon while more than 15 people were praying in the mosque.

Provincial chief police spokesman Basir Beina said Thursday that three people were wounded, in addition to those killed.

The attack took place in Khost's Mando Zayi district.

Beina said police are still investigating and have not yet made arrests. More than one attacker was involved, but the exact number is not clear.

The motive isn't known. It is not confirmed if any officials were praying at the mosque, Mangal said.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State group has targeted government officials previously. No militant group claimed responsibility for the recent attack.