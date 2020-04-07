Gunmen kill 25 soldiers in north Mali attack - army spokesman

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen killed 25 soldiers and wounded six others in an attack in the Gao region of northern Mali on Monday morning, army spokesman Diarran Koné told Reuters.

No other details were available. Northern Mali is under siege from armed jihadist groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda that have carried out frequent deadly attacks on the military in recent years.

(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Chris Reese)

