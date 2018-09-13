Gunman kills wife, 4 others before shooting self in Southern California's Bakersfield over domestic dispute, say reports

A gunman in California Kern County killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself as a sheriff's deputy closed in, authorities said.

Kern Co. Sheriff says shootings that left 6 dead near Bakersfield stem from domestic dispute. Suspect allegedly shot man, then his wife, then others at 5 different locations, then himself. pic.twitter.com/iKI4XXQyNa — KenWayne (@KenWayne) September 13, 2018

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said that the shootings began shortly before 5.30 pm (local time) on Wednesday and occurred at a business and a home in Bakersfield, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

"Obviously, these are not random shootings," Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told KERO-TV. Six people died in a short amount of time, he added.

The man first showed up at a trucking business with his wife shortly before 5.30 pm where he confronted another man.

"The suspect, the husband, shot the person at the trucking company and then turned and shot his wife. He then chased and shot another man who showed up," Youngblood said.

The gunman then went to a home where he shot two people, the sheriff added.

He then carjacked a woman who was driving her child. The woman and child escaped and the man drove to a highway where a sheriff's deputy saw him, Youngblood said. The gunman saw the deputy and pulled into a lot. When the deputy confronted him at gunpoint the man shot himself in the chest, the sheriff said. His identity was not immediately released.

Except for the gunman's wife, there was no immediate word on how the victims might have been related. About 30 people saw the shootings and were being interviewed by deputies, Youngblood said.

According to local media, there are multiple crime scene locations. The main focus is at a business — located in the 8000 block of Di Miller Drive. The shooting reportedly arose from a domestic dispute, KRON reported. Police were also carrying out multiple search warrants in the area, Breaking 911 reported.

With inputs from agencies