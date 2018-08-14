You are here:
Gunman in 'stand your ground' Florida shooting charged: officials

World Reuters Aug 14, 2018 00:06:20 IST

(Reuters) - A Florida man was charged with manslaughter on Monday for fatally shooting another man during an argument over a parking spot, after police initially declined to arrest him due to the state's "stand your ground" self-defense law, officials said.

Alleged shooter Michael Drejka, 47, was taken into custody on Monday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police had initially not charged Drejka over the July 19 shooting due to the 2005 law, which grants residents the right to use deadly force if they reasonably believe they are at risk of great harm or death.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Scott Malone)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 00:06 AM

