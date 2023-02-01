Gun Violence in America: Georgia puts the onus of crimes on gun owners

Georgia: Following spate of gun violence incidents in several parts of the country, Georgia became the first US state to introduce a rather stricter gun law which aims to hold the owners responsible for crimes happened with their arms.

District 82 state representative Mary Margaret Oliver (D) told media on Wednesday that the goal of HB 135—which she is also a cosponsor of—is not to ban guns. It’s about holding owners accountable, she claimed.

Oliver described the proposed legislation as “dealing with gun safety and personal accountability for the misuse of your firearms.”

Every year, 161 children and teenagers across the nation are killed by weapons, making this the main cause of mortality for young people in the country. It replaced traffic accidents as the main cause of death for kids and teenagers.

In several homicides, shootings, and unintentional shootings that occur in metro Atlanta, it is frequently found that firearms were taken during home and vehicle break-ins.

According to Oliver, the purpose of the measure is to hold negligent gun owners accountable for their deeds.

When are you responsible if someone steals your pistol and uses it to conduct a crime? she asked. “I want the

General Assembly to have a discussion regarding who is responsible for their own gun when it is used in a crime,” she said reportedly.

She said that HB 135 isn’t simply about criminals obtaining other people’s firearms.

When are you responsible if a child who has never had permission to own a gun is stolen from your home or car and in possession of it? Oliver remarked.

According to data provided by EveryState.org, Georgia experiences 1,693 gun-related fatalities and 4,321 gun-related injuries annually. Additionally, it demonstrates that Georgia has the tenth-highest rate of gun violence in the nation.

