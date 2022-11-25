Guinness World Records declares 26-year-old Flossie as world's oldest cat; know more

Guinness World Records has officially given the title of the world’s oldest living cat to a 26-year-old British feline, Flossie, that too just a few days before her 27th birthday. A brown-black coloured cat, Flossie received the official recognition on Thursday and is 124 years old in cat years. Born in 1995, the cat is presently in good health but has poor eyesight and hearing issues. Taking to its social media handles, the GWR also shared an adorable picture and also a video of the cat and wrote, “Oldest living cat. Flossie. 26 years 329 days.”

Speaking in the video, the owner of Flossie, Vicki notes, “I am not sharing my home with the oldest cat but it feels like it’s her own home and I am encroaching on her space.”

About the world’s oldest cat

As per a blog issued by GWR, Flossie was initially a stray kitty who used to live in a colony of cats and then was adopted by a worker in December 1995. While she happily lived with her owner for the next 10 years, she was later adopted by her owner’s sister after his death. She spent around 14 years with her until her new owner too passed away.

It was then that Flossie was given to Cats Protection’s Tunbridge Wells following which she finally found her new home with Vicki Green, an Executive Assistant and experienced caregiver for senior cats. As described by Vicki, Flossie is a happy and playful cat. She has one favourite yellow blanket, and a warm bed and enjoys loads of love and cuddles.

In the meantime, the social media posts have already gone viral and grabbed the attention of many. People also took to the comment section and shared their responses to the news. One wrote, “bro’s beating the record everyday without even knowing he’s doing it”, while another user commented, “So good of Vicki to adopt a senior cat! They seem the perfect match. Would like to follow Flossie/Vicki…..”

