Guinea president 'captured', govt dissolved, claim army putschists'; attack on presidential palace repulsed, say authorities
Reports suggest that they captured President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government, bust the ground situation remains unclear
But the situation on the ground remained unclear as Conde's government also released a statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".
Heavy gunfire in Guinea capital Conakry; troops on streets, say witnesses
Authorities in the West African nation did not comment on the situation. Residents reported seeing a number of soldiers on the streets who asked them to return to their homes for safety
Guinea crisis: UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns hostile 'takeover', calls for release of president
The UN Secretary General said via a tweet that he was personally keeping track of the ground situation