Guinea president 'captured', govt dissolved, claim army putschists'; attack on presidential palace repulsed, say authorities

Reports suggest that they captured President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government, bust the ground situation remains unclear

Agence France-Presse September 05, 2021 19:55:09 IST
Representative image. Al Jazeera

ConakryGuinea: Army putschists in the west African nation of Guinea said Sunday that they had captured President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government, in a video sent to AFP.

But the situation on the ground remained unclear as  Conde's government also released a statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".

 

World

World

World

