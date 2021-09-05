Guinea crisis: UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns hostile 'takeover', calls for release of president
The UN Secretary General said via a tweet that he was personally keeping track of the ground situation
United Nations, United States : UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Sunday's apparent coup in Guinea and urged putschists who said they had seized power to release the country's detained president.
"I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres tweeted.
also read
Despite Kabul blasts, countries race against time to keep 31 August deadline of evacuations
Countries like Australia, Spain and Germany have ended their evacuation efforts while the US said more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, but thousands more are struggling to leave
At least seven Afghans killed in chaos near Kabul airport, says UK defence ministry
The ministry said separately that the UK had now evacuated nearly 4,000 people from Afghanistan since 13 August
US rescue tally misses hundreds still stranded in Afghanistan, including green card holders
Veteran-led rescue groups said that the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 US citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American