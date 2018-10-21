Guatemala says some 2,000 migrants have returned to Honduras

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Saturday some 2,000 members of a largely Honduran migrant caravan have returned home to Honduras, a day after thousands of people in the procession were held up at a Guatemalan border crossing with Mexico.

Morales was speaking at a news conference with his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez said another 486 members of the convoy were also en route back to the Honduras.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.