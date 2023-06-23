Growing defence co-operation bedrock of India-US ties: PM Modi

Hailing the growing ties between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the sharing of cutting edge defence technology is a bed rock of the relationship between the two nations.

Speaking during the joint briefing after a closed door meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, PM Modi said the deal between HAL and General Electronics (GE) to produce fighter jet engines for the LCA Tejas as part of a transfer of technology agreement is a “landmark agreement”.

“Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and US has entered a new level after today’s talks with President Biden. India-US relationship is not only important for both the nations but also for the world,” PM Modi said.

“Growing defence co-operation between India and the US is a bedrock of our bilateral relations. Casting aside the buyer-seller relationship of earlier times, today we are focusing on transfer of technology, co-development, and co-production. The initiative by GE to produce fighter jet engines in India via transfer of technology is a landmark agreement,” he added.

Responding to a question about allegations of attacks on religious minorities in India and on democratic freedom PM Modi said, “Democracy is part of our culture and DNA. As President Biden says, the democracy is in DNA of India and US. Democracy can deliver and when we talk about democracy, there is no discrimination on basis of caste, creed, religion etc.”

“Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it’s written in our Constitution. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it.”

PM Modi also highlighted India’s commitment towards issues such as climate change and protection of the environment.

“Environment & climate have an essential place in India’s culture and tradition. Environment has an important place in our culture. We don’t believe in exploitation of nature. India only G20 country that kept promise it took in Paris to protect environment,” the prime minister remarked.

Earlier, stating that India and the United States were walking ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in every area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Joe Biden that the partnership between the two countries is more important than ever in the changing global order.

PM Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the US, received a rousing welcome at the White House from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Noting that the world order is taking a new shape in the post-Covid era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the White House lawns after the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi said the societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values and the two countries take pride in diversity.

“In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi said.

“The societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words ‘We The People’. Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of ‘Sarv Jan Hitay Sarv Jan Sukhay’ (interest of all, welfare of all),” he added.

The Prime Minister talked about the contributions of the Indian-American community.

“After becoming Prime Minister, I came here many times, but today for the first time that the doors of the White House are open for the Indian-American community in such large numbers. The people of the Indian community are enhancing the country’s honour in the US through their talent hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. Today, I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for the honour you have been given,” he said.

