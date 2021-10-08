According to Live Science, nine-year-old Ayden Fernandez was standing near a duck pond and filming four otters, when one of the animals from the group separated and attacked him. As Fernandez ran, he tripped and fell, leading the otter to pounce on him.

A group of aggressive otters have become a menace for the people of Anchorage, Alaska, attacking people and pets, according to a report by the Associated Press. The report said that in September, a nine-year-old boy was bitten several times by the otters and had to be taken to an emergency room.

According to Live Science, nine-year-old Ayden Fernandez was standing near a duck pond and filming four otters, when one of the animals from the group separated and attacked him. As Fernandez ran, he tripped and fell, leading the otter to pounce on him.

The boy sustained wounds of his legs and as taken to a hospital, where he received a rabies vaccination and booster.

Two more attacks were reported later, with both incidents occurring on the same day. A woman was attacked while she was rescuing her dog from the aggressive otters. Another dog was bitten near a different part of the pond, which is said to be a popular trail for walking dogs.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) has now cautioned people to be aware of the otters in areas such as rivers, streams and creeks.

According to David Battle, a wildlife biologist at the ADFG, this behaviour is very rare in otters. He said that the first attacks were reported in 2019, adding that there always seem to be four or five of the creatures involved in the incidents. According to Battle, the attacks likely feature “one group that has stayed together for a while or that come together frequently over a period of time."

Often found in groups, a family unit of river otters is made up of a female otter and her pups. The unit may or may not include adult male otters.

The creatures usually travel only over an area of a few square miles. The female of the group tends to dominate the rest of the members and may drive other animals away from the den where she and her pups are found.