Group of kangaroos invade golf course and interrupt golfer; watch viral video here
The amateur golfer, Wendy Powick, practices at the Arundel Hills Country Club in Australia
A young golfer, in an unusual incident, was left surprised after a large group of kangaroos charged up the fairway in Australia on a golf course. The amateur golfer has been identified as Wendy Powick, who practices at the Arundel Hills Country Club.
Expressing her excitement on the same, Powick took to her social media account and posted a video where a group of kangaroos hopped towards her while she was preparing to swing at the tee box on the golf course.
“Never ever seen this happen before when a whole mob of Kangaroos at @arundelhillscountryclub on the Gold Coast decided to charge up the fairway and stop right at the front of the Tee box to watch me… Absolutely gold and only in Australia…” Powick's post reads.
Check out the amazing video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVcnfSuAFRP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
In the video which is grabbing all the attention on social media, Powick is seen preparing to swing her shot at the tee box in the golf course. As the golfer gets ready, she suddenly had to stop after spotting a large group of kangaroos hopping towards her.
Surprised Powick noticed that the kangaroos were coming closer and closer to the fairway, where she was standing. Following this, she waited for some time, especially for them to leave the place.
Powick is even caught chuckling and saying out loud that they've (kangaroos) come to watch her tee off. Since being shared online, this funny yet adorable incident has gone viral all over social media and has also garnered 1.37 lakh views so far.
