Greek police fire teargas to disperse protesters over Macedonia deal

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police used teargas on Thursday to disperse crowds gathered outside parliament protesting a deal over the name of Macedonia.

Several thousand people had assembled outside the Greek legislature chanting 'traitors' as lawmakers debated ratification of an agreement reached with the neighbouring ex-Yugoslav state last year.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

