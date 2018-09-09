Greek police fire teargas at protesters in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI, Greece (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas at demonstrators in the northern city of Thessaloniki where the Prime Minister was scheduled to deliver a speech later Saturday.

State TV showed images of riot police chasing protesters close to barriers in Thessaloniki, where Greece was holding an annual trade fair. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was due to deliver his address later.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas)

