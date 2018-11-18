Greek police clash with protesters after march in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police and protesters clashed in central Athens on Saturday after a march to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta.

Police fired teargas to disperse dozens of hooded protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs at them in the bohemian Exarchia district.

