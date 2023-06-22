Greek Nightmare: 2 Pakistanis get life in jail for raping British tourist as safety concerns abound

Two Pakistani men have been sentenced to life in prison in Greece for the gang-rape of an 18-year-old British woman.

The incident took place in July 2022 on a beach in Rethymno, Crete. The victim, who remains anonymous, was approached by the men while she was sunbathing on a sunbed alongside a beach.

They pinned her down and raped her consecutively. The woman immediately reported the crime, leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators.

During their trial, the two men, 27 and 24 respectively, initially confessed to the gang-rape but later claimed that the woman had consented and that they had stopped when she asked them to.

However, the court rejected their claims and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicted men plan to appeal the sentence.

In a separate incident, two 19-year-old British men were recently released from custody in Greece after being accused of raping a British woman and filming the assault in a hotel room.

The victim, a 24-year-old British citizen, alleged that the teenagers assaulted her while she was intoxicated.

She claimed that they recorded the attack on their mobile phones after meeting at a bar. The men were released with restrictive conditions and fines but must report to the Greek Embassy in London every month as the investigation continues.

Another British tourist, a 20-year-old woman, reported being raped on June 3 during a summer holiday on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The incident occurred after she visited a beach with a man she had met online.

According to the victim, the 23-year-old Albanian man raped her in the sea and later attempted to rape her again in her hotel room.

She managed to fend him off and reported the assault to the police, who subsequently arrested the suspect. He denies the charges and has been released on the condition that he remains in the country while the investigation progresses.

These cases highlight the alarming issue of sexual assault against tourists in Greece.

The investigations into these incidents continue as the legal process moves forward.

