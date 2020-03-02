Greece warns migants arriving at Evros border not to attempt to cross - government source

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek government has been sending texts to migants arriving at its northern border warning them not to attempt to cross it as it has increased its border security to the maximum level, a government source said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.