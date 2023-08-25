Greece President confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ on Friday.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of the goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”.

PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has been recognised, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier today, Modi met the Indian diaspora in Athens who greeted him outside the airport as well as in Hotel Grande Bretagne.

At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with children and their parents. A little girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and she also briefly interacted with him showing him a painting she had prepared. The young girl also took a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Modi’s visit marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years. Before this, Modi met the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou who facilitated him with the guard of honour.

India’s growing connection with Greece is also an efficient countermeasure against China’s expanding influence in the Mediterranean region. Beijing has been strengthening its economic and military presence in the area and New Delhi’s Greece visit is a perfect move to check that growing influence.