Great Thunberg appeals for changes in farming and food consumption in the face of repeated global health crises
'The climate crisis, ecological crisis and health crisis, they are all interlinked,' Thunberg said in a video posted on social media for International Biodiversity Day.
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg launched an appeal on Saturday for a change in food production and consumption in the face of repeated crises threatening the world.
"The climate crisis, ecological crisis and health crisis, they are all interlinked," Thunberg said in a video posted on social media for International Biodiversity Day.
"Millions have died from COVID-19 , Zika, Ebola, West Nile fever, SARS, MERS, HIV-AIDS," as viruses jump from animals to humans, she added. "The way we farm and treat nature cutting down forests and destroying habitats, we are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another — and to us," the 18-year-old said.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) it is likely that an animal transmitted the coronavirus to man.
Zoonoses — diseases that have jumped from animals to humans — comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases, as well as many existing ones. "If we keep making food the way we do we will also destroy the habitats of most wild plants and animals driving countless species to extinction," Thunberg added.
"They are our life supporting system; if we lose them we will be lost too."
She also returned to her focus on climate change, renewing her call for major reductions in emissions immediately.
"When we think about the villains of the climate crisis, of course we picture fossil fuel companies. But agriculture and land use together are about one quarter of our emissions; this is huge," she said.
"It doesn't have to be like this. If we change towards a plant-based diet we could save up to eight billion tons of CO2 every single year."
also read
David Attenborough to address political leaders at UN summit about tackling 'crippling' threat of climate change
“No better person to build momentum for further change,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said about David Attenborough, who has been appointed 'people’s advocate' at the November global summit.
Conflicts and natural disasters in 2020 displaced 40.5 million people worldwide, says report
Someone was forced to flee their home inside their own country every single second last year.
Global cities aren't ready for climate threats, put 400 million people at risk finds report
Global average annual losses from disasters in cities were estimated to $314 billion in 2015 and will increase to $415 billion by 2030.