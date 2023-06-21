'Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants at UN': PM Modi

After leading the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is “grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants.”

“What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony,” he tweeted.

What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony. pic.twitter.com/W64tg3BNUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the yoga celebrations led by Modi at the UN were accorded a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The Indian leader also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to join the celebrations.

Gratitude to @UN_PGA and @NYCMayor for joining us in celebrating the International Day of Yoga in New York City. Their participation underscores the universal appeal of yoga, bridging nations and cultures for the common goals of health and peace. pic.twitter.com/wMfs0Ls8p4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

After an energetic yoga session at UN HQs, Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi there.

Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world. pic.twitter.com/OJ3XwWklYf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Humbled to pay my tributes at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ today. We honor and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/FHCvV1x5yl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has reached Washington DC for the second leg of his US State visit.

