'Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants at UN': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to join the celebrations

FP Staff June 21, 2023 23:11:14 IST
PM Modi will now head to Washington DC for a three-day trip where he will take part in a state dinner at the White House and hold talks with US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the evening of 22 June. On the same day, he will also address the joint address to the United States Congress. AP

After leading the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is “grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants.”

“What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony,” he tweeted.

WATCH: PM Modi receives warm welcome by members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

PM Modi reaches Washington DC for second phase of US State visit

Meanwhile, the yoga celebrations led by Modi at the UN were accorded a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The Indian leader also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to join the celebrations.

After an energetic yoga session at UN HQs, Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has reached Washington DC for the second leg of his US State visit.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 23:11:14 IST

