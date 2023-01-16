Grandpa's 'fit check' video with his granddaughter is the cutest thing on internet; watch
The video going viral on the internet shows a lovely pair of a grandfather and his granddaughter as they try out the viral 'fit check' trend
The bonding of grandparents with their grandkids is always special. As they get old, grandparents feel the need to spend more time with their grandchildren, and such moments are always heartwarming to see. One such video has been recently shared by Now This News on Instagram. The adorable video shows a cute grandfather-granddaughter duo bonding as they try out the viral ‘fit check’ trend. While usually youngsters are seen experimenting with different viral trends, we now have this grandpa who has been winning hearts with his adorable act. Otherwise known as ‘Gramps’, the clip is of 24-year-old Grace Pettit who created the video with her 86-year-old grandfather, Liam Ryan.
Shared recently on social media, the video shows the grandpa recording the video as he started by giving details of his different gifts. “My jeans are a Christmas gift. My shirt is a Christmas gift. My sweater, my brother gave me. And my sneakers …” he continued while trying to show off his shoes to the camera.
Later, his granddaughter also joined in and continued with details of her own outfit. Their adorable reactions are a total winner.
Check:
View this post on Instagram
While the video was shared back in December 2022 on TikTok, it has been going viral now. Speaking to GMA over the now-viral video, Pettit said, “We were just sitting on the couch, hanging out, and I kind of was like, ‘OK, let’s do something. We’re both not doing anything. We obviously had no idea that people would like it so much.”
In the meantime, the internet is already in love with the duo’s bonding. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Gramps is the freshest on the block for sure”, while another person wrote, “Things like this make me miss my grandparents so so much. This is so cute.”
A person wrote, “Awww grampsssss is so cute.” Another user said, “Gramps was cooperative and I love that.”
The video has so far grabbed millions of views on TikTok and has also gone viral on other social media platforms.
