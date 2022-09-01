They first take a good look around them to see if someone is watching them. After this, the lady plucks some of the plant and puts it inside a bag

You must have seen a number of footage where thieves were caught stealing valuables. But the video you are about to witness shows no normal stealing moment.

Shared by Pubity on Instagram, this clip shows an old couple stealing a plant inside a shopping mall. They look perfectly calm and professional as they do their job. They first take a good look around them to see if someone is watching them. After this, the lady plucks some of the plant and puts it inside a bag.

“Bonnie and Clyde,” Pubity captioned the clip while referring to the infamous American criminal couple Clyde Champion Barrow and Bonnie Parker.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)



“So comfortable, so professional”, a user commented. One person jokingly wrote, “I love how they’re like ‘Yeah we didn’t get caught, let’s get out of here’”. “This is not their first time,” an account said.

These days, it has become very hard for stealers to continue their job as every place is continuously surrounded by smartphone cameras and CCTVs. Their act now easily gets caught on camera. One such incident was caught on tape during a live TV interview.

A thief was spotted stealing a bag in the background of a live TV interview in Spain. Police used the footage later to track him down. The incident took place in Barcelona, which is a tourist city infamous for pickpockets. Ironically, Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE was interviewing a tourist at the beach about his love for Barcelona as the thief was stealing the bag in the background. The video was posted on Twitter by the Association of Security Professionals of Spain.

Watch the video here:

Nos llega vídeo propagandístico de la televisión pública #españa, intentando “ blanquear “la situación de #inseguridadciudadana en #barcelona y la realidad se impone en directo. Ni los medios de comunicación públicos o subvencionados lo pueden ocultar aunque se esfuerzan. pic.twitter.com/PMobiNhOPx — Politeia (@Politeia_ESP) August 14, 2022



The video was tweeted with the caption, “We get a propaganda video from public television #españa, trying to “whitewash” the situation of #inseguridadciudadana in #barcelona and reality prevails live. Not even the public or subsidized media can hide it even though they make an effort”.

Authorities in Barcelona revealed a plan in May to tackle the rising crime as tourists returned to the popular coastal city after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Euro News. As per the plan, the presence of police on the city’s busiest streets increased, and repeat offenders were being given longer sentences.

