Grandparents have the right to see their grandchildren, EU court rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Grandparents have the right to see their grandchildren, the European Union's top court said on Thursday after a Bulgarian woman sought access to her grandson after her daughter and the child's father divorce.

The woman had requested seeing the child one weekend each month and twice a year for holidays.

"The notion of rights of access refers not only to the rights of access of parents to their child, but also to the rights of access of other persons with whom it is important for the child to maintain a personal relationship, among others, the child's grandparents," the EU Court of Justice said.

The court added that decisions regarding parental responsibility and rights of access should continue to be made by the court of the country in which the child resides.

(Reporting by Megan Dollar; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.