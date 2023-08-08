Graffiti war: Chinese political slogans appear on London's Brick Lane

London’s renowned Brick Lane, celebrated for its vibrant street art scene, has become a talking point, as a wall along its path was covered with slogans championing the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Online videos captured a group of individuals spray painting the wall with prominent red Chinese characters.

People are fighting back CCP’s slogan. It may turn into a mirror of revealing the evil and and a wall of truth. #bricklane #graffiti #涂鸦

These red characters spell out the “core socialist values,” a collection of 12 two-character phrases, which stand as prevalent political slogans during the tenure of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Such politically charged red and white inscriptions are a familiar sight in China, often embodying political propaganda.

The emergence of these Chinese slogans on Brick Lane has ignited an online debate, delving into questions of whether they qualify as genuine street art and the intricate interplay between freedom of expression and political messaging.

The wall has now transformed into a battleground of contrasting narratives, as others swiftly countered the initial slogans with new graffiti denouncing the Chinese government.

In response, some inscriptions prefixed “no,” while others presented alternative messages or visuals challenging the spray-painted statements. One image even showcased an £800 fine issued for “graffiti & flyposting” violations on Saturday.

Criticism also arose from those dismayed by the covering of pre-existing artworks, including a tribute to a prominent deceased street artist.

Despite the negative sentiments expressed toward these slogans, it remains uncertain whether the individuals responsible for their creation intended them earnestly or ironically.

