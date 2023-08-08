Graffiti war: Chinese political slogans appear on London's Brick Lane
The emergence of these Chinese slogans on Brick Lane has ignited an online debate, delving into questions of whether they qualify as genuine street art or not
London’s renowned Brick Lane, celebrated for its vibrant street art scene, has become a talking point, as a wall along its path was covered with slogans championing the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Online videos captured a group of individuals spray painting the wall with prominent red Chinese characters.
目前的伦敦涂鸦墙： pic.twitter.com/ki6eJuZTNK
— 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) August 7, 2023
Related Articles
People are fighting back CCP’s slogan. It may turn into a mirror of revealing the evil and and a wall of truth. #bricklane #graffiti #涂鸦
pic.twitter.com/0Yb7oxaSor
— Michael Guo (@Michaelzsguo) August 6, 2023
These red characters spell out the “core socialist values,” a collection of 12 two-character phrases, which stand as prevalent political slogans during the tenure of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Such politically charged red and white inscriptions are a familiar sight in China, often embodying political propaganda.
The emergence of these Chinese slogans on Brick Lane has ignited an online debate, delving into questions of whether they qualify as genuine street art and the intricate interplay between freedom of expression and political messaging.
The wall has now transformed into a battleground of contrasting narratives, as others swiftly countered the initial slogans with new graffiti denouncing the Chinese government.
In response, some inscriptions prefixed “no,” while others presented alternative messages or visuals challenging the spray-painted statements. One image even showcased an £800 fine issued for “graffiti & flyposting” violations on Saturday.
Criticism also arose from those dismayed by the covering of pre-existing artworks, including a tribute to a prominent deceased street artist.
Despite the negative sentiments expressed toward these slogans, it remains uncertain whether the individuals responsible for their creation intended them earnestly or ironically.
With inputs from agencies
also read
People go missing, thousands are evacuated as rain continues to pelt northeastern China
China is struggling with record-breaking rainfall in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops.
China airs new documentary, signals army's ability to attack Taiwan, soldiers pledge to sacrifice their lives
The documentary, released to commemorate the PLA's 96th anniversary, highlights military drills and includes poignant testimonials from numerous soldiers, with several pledging their unwavering dedication, even if it means sacrificing their lives in defence of Beijing's stance against Taiwan
US cracks down on two China-based firms over forced labor practices
The action targets Camel Group Co. Ltd., a battery manufacturer, and Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd., a spice and extract manufacturer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)said in a statement on Tuesday. The ban, it said, would be effective Wednesday