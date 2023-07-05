Google will use everything you’ve ever posted on the internet to train its AI
Google has updated its user policy and sneakily tweaked it in a way that allows it to use anything that you have ever posted on the internet and train its AI using your data. This includes, posts, photos, videos or audio clips. OpenAI was recently sued for a similar practice
Over the weekend, Google made an update to its privacy policy, explicitly stating that it has the right to scrape and utilize almost everything you post online in order to train its AI tools.
The updated policy indicates that if Google has access to your words, it considers them as belonging to the company, and it is highly likely that they are being used to train AI models and stored within their chatbot systems.
You don’t own your own content
The new Google policy emphasizes the use of information to improve their services and develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit users and the general public. It specifically mentions utilizing publicly available information to train Google’s AI models and create products like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.
This updated language modifies an existing policy, expanding the ways in which your online content may be utilized for Google’s AI tools. Previously, the data was mentioned to be used for “language models,” but now it encompasses “AI models.” Additionally, while the older policy only referenced Google Translate, the new additions include Bard and Cloud AI.
A Joke For Privacy and Copyright Laws
This clause in Google’s privacy policy is quite unusual. Typically, privacy policies describe how a business utilizes the information posted on its own services. However, in this case, Google seems to reserve the right to collect and leverage data from any part of the public web, treating the entire internet as its own AI playground. At the time of this statement, Google has not responded to a request for comment regarding this matter.
Google maintains a record of changes made to its terms of service, and the recent update includes new language that modifies an existing policy. The updated policy specifies additional ways in which the data you share online may be utilized for Google’s AI tools.
Not just written text, even photos and videos are fair game
