Good Friday 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Unlike other occasions, Good Friday is a day of mourning as it marks the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified.

Good Friday, which is one of the most important days for Christians around the world, will be celebrated and observed on 15 April this year.

Unlike other occasions, Good Friday is a day of mourning as it marks the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified. Jesus Christ's crucifixion is considered to be a mark of his love for humanity and his willingness to ease their suffering.

Good Friday is observed all across the world with many people flocking to the Vatican City where the Pope recites the way of the Cross outside the Colosseum. These recitations are made for the Catholics who come from different parts of the world to observe this day.

Good Friday History

The Gospel states that Jesus Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples- Judas Iscariot. Jesus Christ was arrested and found guilty of blasphemy, as he had proclaimed himself to be the son of God. According to the Bible, Christ was sentenced to crucifixion and was made to carry the cross on which he was later crucified. After being beaten mercilessly, Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross by his feet and wrists and left there until he died.

Jesus Christ was resurrected on Sunday, which is celebrated as Easter Sunday.

Good Friday Significance

Good Friday holds a lot of significance for Christians. It is believed that Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for the betterment of the people, who could then move on to the path of salvation. Therefore, the day is observed to remember the sacrifices that Christ made. People ask for forgiveness of their sins on this day.

In Spain, Good Friday is observed as 'Viernes Santo', which means 'Holy or Sacred Friday'. Similarly, in Germany, the expression 'Karfreitag' is used to observe Good Friday, which means "Sorrowful Friday".

Good Friday Important Facts-

Good Friday is unlike any other Christian festival or holiday. People attend prayers and mass at the church and many of them observe fasting and penance. Many churches across the world are covered with a black cloth after 3 pm, which is said to be the time when Christ was crucified.

Keywords: Good Friday, Good Friday 2022, Good Friday important facts, Good Friday history, Good Friday significance, Good Friday date 2022, Easter Sunday