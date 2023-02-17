‘Go back to India; What's with worshipping cows? They have rat temple’: Seedy racist Ann Coulter taunts Nikki Haley

New Delhi: Long-time Nikki Haley baiter, a well-known xenophobic and anti-immigration fanatic, Ann Coulter fired a racist calumny against Nikki Haley, the Republican presidential candidate, who is challenging her former boss ex-US president Donald Trump.

Speaking at ‘The Mark Simone Show’ podcast on Tuesday, Coulter derided Haley, daughter of Sikh parents in the US and former governor of South Carolina, for her Indian origins.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Coulter said.

Coulter called Haley “ridiculous”, “preposterously ridiculous” and a “preposterous creature”.

“She’s an absolutely ridiculous character and the only people who say they support her are people who probably, genuinely are sexist. And, “Oh I support the girl. Good for you. You like girls!”

“No, she’s utterly, completely, preposterously ridiculous. I don’t think she will get more than 2 per cent of the vote. And you know how I hate making predictions about things like that, but she’s just a preposterous creature,” Coulter said.

The force of her tirade, launched initially against Haley, spilled over to denigrate India and Indians too.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” Coulter said, adding, “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

This is not the first time that Coulter has taken Haley in her cross-hair Back in 2016, Coulter had asked Trump, to deport Haley. Haley had called for vetting immigrants and tweeted that no one willing to work had be turned away from the USA.

Coulter has also targeted Haley, who she called a “bimbo”, for having advocated removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in the wake of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.