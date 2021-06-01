The UN states that the day gives us an opportunity to appreciate all parents for the selfless commitment they have towards children and the lifelong sacrifices they make to nurture their relationship with children

Every year on 1 June, the world celebrates Global Day Of Parents. It is a day to celebrate the contribution of parents in the upbringing of their children. The day also acknowledges that the development of children is the primary responsibility of the family. Children should live in a family environment for their personality to grow completely.



Global Day Of Parents History

In 2012, the United Nations adopted 1 June as the Global Day of Parents. However, the focus on families and the role they play in the development of children started long before that.

The Commission for Social Development had requested the Secretary-General of the UN to increase the awareness of policymakers towards the problems faced by families in a resolution in 1983.

In a 1989 resolution, it was declared that the year 1994 is the International Year of the Family. Years later, in 1993, the UN General Assembly decided that 15 May will be celebrated as the International Day of Families.

Global Day Of Parents during COVID-19

In its official blog, the UN mentions that families are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and parents are primarily responsible for the well-being of their children. The support of parents is required for the emotional and physical well-being of children who would otherwise be at risk.

The organisation has released a set of family-friendly workplace policies. In order to provide support to their employees, workplaces should adopt these policies.