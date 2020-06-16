You are here:
Global coronavirus cases reach over 8 million as outbreak expands in Latin America

World Reuters Jun 16, 2020 05:10:08 IST

Global coronavirus cases reach over 8 million as outbreak expands in Latin America

(Reuters) - Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America, according to a Reuters tally.

About 25% of those cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States, though the fastest-growing outbreak is in Latin America which now accounts for 21% of all cases.

Brazil's COVID-19 cases and deaths have surged to make it the No.2 hot spot in the world, behind only the United States.

