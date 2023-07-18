Giving Earth Back: UK Woman says she waters plants with period blood

In a bizarre case, a woman from UK has revealed she waters her plants with her period blood in order to give back to Earth. The woman has claimed she follows an ancient tradition in doing so.

Jessica Mckasson has said she started looking into shamanism and reconnected with her body after reading about traditions and importance of the womb, as per a report in Dailymail.

The report further stated that she was inspired to create this bizarre ‘symbolic practice’ of using her period blood to plant her flora using a spray bottle.

The 37-year-old has further argued that the menstrual blood is ‘good’ for her plants because it provides nitrogen and potassium to them.

Jessica did not understand what it meant to be a woman

As a youngster, Jessica did not understand what it meant to be a woman and thought periods as a taboo, thinking it was a disadvantage to have her cycles.

However, practicing shamanism put her on a “deep journey” to understand the importance and power of a woman’s womb.

Now, Jessica believes her period gives her experiences of ecstasy and magic and she practices an ancient tradition of giving her blood back to Earth by using it to spray her plants.

The woman collects her blood using menstrual cups and pours it into a bottle, using water to dilute it.

In conversation with the publication, Jessica said, “Women used to free bleed. They would walk through the crops with the blood running down their legs into the earth. They saw what it did to the land.”

“I go outside and express my gratitude for Mother Nature. It’s sacred and something celebrated. It’s truly the most beautiful gift,” she said.

Farmers do actually use blood

While what Jessica does may seem weird, farmers do use something called a blood meal, which is actual blood by-product of livestock which is dried up into a powder and used as an organic fertilizer benefiting crops.