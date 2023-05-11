Given injection to kill me slowly, claims Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan told a court that he fears for his life and was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood 'Chaprasi', a key witness in a Rs 16 billion money laundering case against incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his family
Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who has been sent to eight-day National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody on Wednesday, told a court during hearing that he fears for his life and that he was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’.
Malik Maqsood Ahmad or Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ was a key witness in a Rs 16 billion money laundering case against incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his family.
As per a death certificate issued by Emirati authorities, Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ died of cardiac arrest in June last year in the UAE. However, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed doubts about the nature of his death and sought an independent investigation into the matter.
The PTI chief also alleged that the incumbent government in the country led by Shehbaz Sharif has been trying to kill him inside the jail.
‘Not been to washroom in 24 hours’
The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court by paramilitary Rangers, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) warrant. The ex-PM of Pakistan had appeared before the court to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.
“I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours,” said Khan, alleging “they give [you] an injection, and [you] slowly die.”
Paramilitary forces ‘hit’ Imran Khan
The lawyer of the PTI chief said that Imran Khan was in “good spirits” but had complained of being hit on the back of the head and leg by paramilitary forces who arrested him.
On Tuesday, Imran Khan was whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially converted court a police headquarters.
A report by Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper said Imran Khan has requested the court that his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan be granted access to him.
‘Attempt to stop me from returning to power’
Intensifying his attack of Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan, Imran Khan alleged that all the cases filed against him in the Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana matter were completely false.
He also accused the Pakistan government of attempting to stop him from returning to power.
Imran Khan was arrested from the IHC premises on Tuesday for his connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. A day after he was nabbed, the former Pakistan PM was indicted in the Toshakhana case.
With inputs from agencies
