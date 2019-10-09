Giuliani will not cooperate with House impeachment inquiry - Washington Post

You are here:
World Reuters Oct 09, 2019 06:11:45 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani will not cooperate with the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment investigation and cannot imagine anyone in the Trump administration would work with Democrats leading the inquiry, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, a fellow Republican, said on Tuesday he would invite Giuliani to testify before his committee. The Post reported that he is "very interested" in accepting the offer but that there were a lot of legal issues to consider.

