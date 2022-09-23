A little gesture of kindness and empathy towards each other is enough to make the world a better place to live in. The world where people from all walks of life live together goes through different kinds of situations every other day. While some struggle and fight with the challenges of their daily lives, some also go through mental traumas and often seek companionship or mere support from people around them.

In such a situation, an act of kindness can really make a difference and bring a smile to someone’s face. For such an attitude, parents play a major role as they are the ones who instill such ethics and morals among their children who later pass them on to others.

Children need to be raised in this manner so that they are empathetic and kind towards others. In one such example of being raised in the right manner, a group of senior boys displayed a really kind gesture toward their junior, a girl with down syndrome.

The incident is from a school where a group of senior students showed their empathy with the junior girl while she was coming to the school. A video of the same has been shared by an Instagram page, Good News Movement where the girl after getting down from the car walks toward the school as the group of boys stand near the school entrance. As soon as she is about to enter her school, the boys lower their hands for a ‘high-five’.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video seems to have been recorded from inside the car as the parent says, “Our daughter with Down Syndrome is being high-fived by the seniors!!!” Furthermore, the caption of the video read, “LOVE TO SEE IT! It doesn’t take much to be kind and make someone’s day!”

Internet lauds the senior boys’ act of empathy

In the meantime, the video did win the hearts of a lot of people who took to the comment section to laud the boys for their warm gesture. While one user commented, “Going out your way to be kind is the most badass thing a person can do. And it’s free!!!”, another said, “Those kids were raised right. Kindness is free.”

A user while calling out all kids to be raised in the same manner further commented, “My LORD, if we taught our kids to do this and we treated people like this, the world would infinitely improve (as would our mental health). THANK YOU for sharing this.”

So far, the video has received over 79,000 likes and several comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.