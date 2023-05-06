Girl asks Twitter for a background to her selfie; the results will leave you in splits

The Internet has now become a place for all kinds of wildly popular and weird stuff. It is quite surprising how some of the weirdest videos, memes, and roasts go popular immediately. This clearly defines that becoming viral is no longer dependent on talent or hard work, but anything weird can easily become popular as we love laughter, drama, and entertainment.

An example of this has recently come up when a girl’s pretty normal photo went viral after she asked Twitter for suggesting a background change in her mirror selfie. The suggestions were hilarious.

A woman named Jenny shared a mirror selfie of herself from a shoe store and asked for suggestions to change the background. What came next will leave you in splits.

Check the original post:

Can someone change the background pic.twitter.com/DAV3CMx5nR — Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023

Social media users while showing off their creativity turned her into an angel, took her to the moon, and further also landed her in front of the Central Jail in Srinagar. By giving wings to the girl, a user turned her into an angel.

Edho try chesammm

pic.twitter.com/OritimAlZ6 — Arun Kumar (@Svpdhfm1) May 3, 2023

Hopping onto a popular trend, the girl was placed in this famous meme.

I tried my level best pic.twitter.com/HKMqPjQ2Lq — Tesla (@nikolateslaaaaa) May 3, 2023

In one of the hilarious background changes, the girl landed on the moon’s surface with Earth in the background.

The girl also joined South superstar Chiranjeevi’s family picture.

Here are some more reactions:

First person to take selfie with alien

Congo pic.twitter.com/mUHZ7vWGhr — lone pair electron ️ (@maheshWorks18) May 3, 2023

The post has so far amassed over 92,000 views with hundreds of likes and several comments. Notably, this is not the first time when such a post has gone viral on Twitter. Several funny selfie moments have previously caught Twitter’s attention. From pets photobombing their parents’ selfies to surprise entries of family members into pictures and video calls, pictures and videos of all sorts have gone viral.

