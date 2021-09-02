Giant rainbow snake from California reptile zoo coils itself around man; watch viral video here

Jay Brewer, owner of the Reptile Zoo, can be seen taking the colourful snake out of the box and introducing her to the viewers

Have you ever seen a giant Rainbow snake? If not, then you must see this video which is currently going viral on social media. In the video, posted by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, the beauty of the colourful snake will leave you stunned. The reptile is named MyLove.

Shared on Instagram, the caption of the viral clip reads, "Rainbow Surprise. MyLove is one of the most beautiful snakes in the world and looks incredible with the sun hitting her just right. She’s also the best-tempered snake I’ve ever had. So when @sofiedossi asked me to bring her to put her on a blindfolded friend we made it happen".

In the video, Brewer is seen taking the colourful snake out of the box and introducing her to the viewers. With the help of two men, he carries the reptile inside the house where a blindfolded man is seen lying on the floor. The trio, who carries the snake, then put the reptile on the blindfolded man who then walks with MyLove coiled around him. The video will surely leave you intrigued.

The video was shared on Wednesday, 1 September and has garnered over 9 lakh views and 1.9 lakh likes till now. People are commenting continuously and are praising the beauty of the snake. Many users posted fire emoticons in the comment section.

