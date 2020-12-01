Giant metal monolith spotted in Romania days after unexplained disappearance of similar one in Utah

The strange metal object was first spotted on 18 November by a helicopter crew counting big horn sheep from air, in a remote south eastern location of Utah

A giant metal monolith similar to the one that was discovered in Utah last month has been spotted in Europe's Romania.

According to a report in Metro, the structure was discovered in Romania on 26 November just days after the original one discovered in Utah vanished without a trace.

As per the report, the new monolith was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, in Romania's north-eastern Neamt Country. Authorities have drawn a blank on who the owner of the property is.

Romanian officials further stated that it is not known who erected the monolith and whoever did, should have sought permission from the country's Ministry of Culture.

The structure, which was spotted a few metres away from the famed Petrodava Dacian Fortress, built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106 stands at about 13 feet and is a shiny triangular object, very similar to the one in Utah.

According to a report by a Daily Mail, the monolith seems to have been inspired by the science fiction novel 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the Arthur C Clarke book which was turned into a film by Stanley Kubrick, a monolith first appears on Earth in African some three million years ago, conferring intelligence upon a starving tribe of great apes to start building tools.

In Utah, the structure was removed on Friday night by an unknown party. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said in a statement that the structure which received international and national attention was removed by a person or group.

According to the report, the pilot of the helicopter who made the discovery speculates that the monolith may have been installed by some new wave artist and while officials agree that it was likely a work of art, its installation on public land was still illegal.