Germany's Seehofer announces deal with Merkel, drops threat to quit

World Reuters Jul 03, 2018 02:05:22 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer dropped his threat to quit after hours of talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), saying the two conservative parties had the tightened border controls he was demanding.

Seehofer, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), had offered to step down from both his positions if Merkel did not consent to controls she opposes that would involve turning some migrants back at Germany's border with Austria.

"After intensive discussions between the CDU and CSU we have reached an agreement on how we can in future prevent illegal immigration on the border between Germany and Austria," he told reporters on leaving the CDU's Berlin headquarters.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Joseph Nasr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 02:05 AM

