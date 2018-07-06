Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Germany's Merkel, Hungary's Orban clash over how to be humane

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 01:05:44 IST

Germany's Merkel, Hungary's Orban clash over how to be humane

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel clashed with her Hungarian counterpart over the responsibilities Europe had towards refugees seeking sanctuary on the continent in a tense press conference marked by unusually passionate disagreements.

"We must never forget this is about people; it's about people who come to us and that has something to do with Europe's basic message: humanity," she said at a joint news conference after receiving Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.

"I believe the soul of Europe is humanity and if we want to retain this soul and play a role in Europe with these values then Europe can't simply decouple from the need and suffering."

But Orban, who since 2015 has positioned himself as Merkel's adversary in migration policy, said Europe best showed humanity by removing incentives for refugees to come to the continent.

"If the help offered by Europe to migrants leads people in Africa and Asia to conclude that they can come, then they will come," he said. "We have to be humane without creating a pull-factor, and the only way we know of doing that is closing the borders and taking help (to those countries), and not let in people who bring trouble."

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores