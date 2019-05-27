Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer says Weber should lead EU Commission

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Manfred Weber should be the next European Commission president if the European People's Party emerges as the largest group after elections to the European Parliament, German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

"If, as we expect, the election evening confirms that the EPP is the strongest party family in Europe, then it is also clear that Manfred Weber should take over at the top of the EU Commission," Kramp-Karrenbauer told CDU supporters after exit polls were announced on Sunday.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.