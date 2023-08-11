Germany to own NATO’s 2nd largest chopper fleet after Chinook purchase

Germany has announced it will now own NATO’s second largest helicopter fleet with the 60 Chinooks it said it was buying last month, German Air Force Chief Ingo Gerhartz was quoted as saying.

Last month in July, news agencies reported Germany would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing (BA.N) in a package that would cost up to 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion), including necessary infrastructure for the aircraft.

“We will be the second largest helicopter nation in NATO after the U.S.,” Gerhartz was quoted as saying by RND media network.

A total of 50 Chinook helicopters would be stationed at the Holzdorf/Schoenewalde site in eastern Germany, where 1,000 additional soldiers will be also stationed, Gerhartz added.

“The Schoenewalde site will play a unique key role for the Air Force, the entire Bundeswehr and Germany’s security,” he said.

In July, Germany had said it planned to buy 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing last year to replace its ageing CH-53 fleet. Originally, 6 billion euros had been budgeted. But the budget later was increased to 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion), including necessary infrastructure for the aircraft.

The sum includes the procurement of the CH-47 heavy-lift helicopters for 6.27 billion euros, 700 million euros for service, 240 million euros for national contracts and 750 million euros for infrastructure, according to media reports.