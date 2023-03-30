Germany to give additional 12 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine

Berlin: The German government has agreed to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military aid to Ukraine.

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag approved the unbudgeted expenditure on Wednesday, which was requested by the defence ministry and the foreign office.

Germany is among one of the leading European allies of Ukraine in its war against Russia. The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros.

“With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government,” three politicians representing the coalition government on the committee said in a statement.

“It is important to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” they said.

Germany has also supplied Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine earlier this year as part of a coalition of countries that supplied war ammunition and tanks to the war-hit country.

In financial times, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the German government has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Ukraine, according to the foreign office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.