Germany recession to be longer than expected

The business climate in Germany has nosedived, a survey cited by Reuters said on Monday. This is the second consecutive in as many months, and to a level lower than predicted by a previous Reuters poll of analysts.

Conclusion: The German recession will last longer than expected.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 88.5 this month from 91.5 in May.

“Sentiment in the German economy has clouded over noticeably,” Reuters quoted Ifo’s president Clemens Fuest.

Adding to the German industry woes, the Reuters report also cited a similar index for companies— that index falling to 93.7 from 94.8—which fares even worse.

Reuters quoted head of Ifo surveys Klaus Wohlrabe as saying that the prospect of a longer recession was strong since domestic demand had plummeted and the expectations of exporters had weakened.

“The probability has increased that gross domestic product will also shrink in the second quarter,” he told Reuters.

China’s weaker than hoped for economic performance since its reopening from tight COVID-19 lockdowns, a looming U.S. recession and ongoing monetary policy tightening seem to be weighing on German company sentiment, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

“What is clear is that the optimism at the start of the year seems to have given way to more of a sense of reality,” Brzeski said.

